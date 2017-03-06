Palestinian Teen Succumbs to Wounds Inflicted by Israeli Soldiers

Jasem Nakhla, aged 17, who was shot and injured by Israeli soldiers on March 23, outside of Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah, died of his wounds Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Israeli soldiers opened fire at young Palestinians in a car near the camp, claiming that the youths had thrown fire bombs at a military tower. Mohammad Hattab was instantly killed and three others, including Nakhla, were wounded, according to WAFA.

Following Hattab’sÂ death, clashes took place between many local youngsters, who hurled stones and Molotov cocktails, Â and the Israeli soldiers utilized live rounds, gas bombs, concussion grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets.

