4 Detained After Fending Off Extremists at Al Aqsa

5:03 PM

Israeli police, on Friday, detained four Muslim worshipers after attempting to fend off Israeli fanatics from touring the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Passover, according to WAFA correspondence.

TheÂ worshipers reportedly attempted to fend off provocative tours inside the mosquesâ€™ compound Â and prevent them from performing religious rituals there.

Settlers reportedly assaulted worshipers and used foul language against them, before Israeli police intervened to protect settlers and Â detain the worshipers. They were taken to an interrogation and detention center in Jerusalemâ€™s Old City district.

Jewish extremist groups have called on their followers to be present in the mosque during the Passover holiday and to perform religious rituals. Religious prayers in the mosque are not allowed for non-Muslims.

The Jewish groups hope to one day take over the mosque and turn it into a Jewish worship place, a step Muslim and Palestinian officials have warned could bring severeÂ religious strife.

(PNN archive image)

06/12/16Â Rabbi Lau: 3rd Temple Can be Built Without Destroying Al Aqsa