Settlers Break into Al Aqsa Courtyards

10:44 PM

Extremist Israeli settlers, on Sunday morning, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque via Mughrabi Gate, under guard of the Israeli occupation police.

Jerusalemite sources said, according to Al Ray, that more than 36 Jewish settlers stormed Al Aqsa, carrying out suspicious and provocative tours, while Palestinian worshipers and students tried to barÂ the settlers from touring freely in the courtyards.

Israeli settlers raid the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque almost daily, to impose the reality of temporal and spatial division within the compound, in order to Judaize the city.

