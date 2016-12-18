Settlers Continue to Storm Al-Aqsa

7:06 AM

Israeli occupation settlers stormed, on Sunday morning, the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, under Israeli police protection.

Jerusalemite sources reported, according to Al Ray, that Israeli settlers carried out suspicious tours in the courtyards of the mosque, took photos to places in Aqsa, and received explanations on the alleged structure, amid the presence of Palestinian worshipers and students of Quran circles.

Palestinian worshipers confronted intrusions and preventedÂ settlers from roaming freely in the courtyards

Extremist Israeli settlers and politicians, lately, have been violating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque on an almost daily basis and always under the protection of armed occupation forces, which often attack Palestinian worshipers who try to protect their holy site.

