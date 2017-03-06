Settlers Terrorize Jenin Village Families

8:13 AM

Dozens of Israeli settlers broke into the village of Dahr al-Maleh, to the west of Jenin in the West Bank, and terrorized residents, according to local sources.

Head of Dahr al-Maleh village council, Omar al-Khatib, told WAFA news agency that extremist settlers, armed with rifles, forced their way into the village and opened gunfire in the air in the yard of one house, causing panic among the local residents.

They knocked on the doors of houses in the village and chanted racist and anti-Arab slogans.

The Palestinian Military Liaison office said that it was able to coordinate with the Israeli military to pull out the attacking settlers from the village.

Meanwhile, extremist settlers assaulted Palestinian vehicles at Nablus-Qalqilia road.

Settlers also marched at Beit Enon junction, east of Hebron in southern West Bank, and outside the nearby town of Samou, where they pelted Palestinian vehicles with stones.

There were no reports of casualties in the three incidents.

(Al Ray archive image.)