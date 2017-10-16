Soldiers Abduct Five Palestinians In Yaâ€™bad, Near Jenin

10:50 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday morning, the town of Yaâ€™bad, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, searched many homes and abducted five Palestinians.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted Noureddin Atatra, 27, Saleh Mahmoud Hamarsha, 28, Mahmoud Abdullah Jabr, 24, in addition to two siblings, identified as Forsan, 29, and Ekrima Khaled Amarna, 30.

The soldiers also interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards during the violent invasions, and searches of homes.

