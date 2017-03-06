Soldiers Confiscate A Truck, Force Farmers Out Of Their Lands, In Tubas

10:44 AM

Israeli soldiers illegally confiscated, Wednesday, a Palestinian truck in the ar-Ras al-Ahmar area, south of Tubas, in northeastern West Bank, and forced many villages out of their farmlands. The army also invaded many villages, west of Jenin, in the northern part of the West Bank.

Media sources in Tubas said the soldiers stopped the driver, Ammar Wakhayma, and confiscated his truck, loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables.

The soldiers also invaded many farmlands in the area, and forced the Palestinians out.

In related news, the soldiers invaded the villages of Rommana, Taybeh and â€˜Aneen, west of Jenin, leading to clashes with local youngsters, who hurled stones at them, especially in Taybeh. There have been no immediate reports of injuries or abductions.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, searched homes, and abducted a former political prisoner.

Also at dawn, dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded Tubas city, in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank, and clashed with many youngsters, before shooting one, and abducted him along with two others.