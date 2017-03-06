Three Detainees Currently Holding Hunger-Strikes

1:48 PM

The Palestinian Detainees Radio has reported, Tuesday, that three detainees, held by Israel, are ongoing with hunger strikes protesting being held without charges, bad living conditions and treatment.

It stated that detainee Anas Ibrahim Shadeed, 20, from Doura town, in the southern West bank governorate of Hebron, has started a hunger strike six days ago, protesting being held under an arbitrary Administrative Detention order, without charges or trial.

He was taken prisoner on July 14, 2016, only two weeks after he was released from prison, and received a six-month administrative detention order.

It is worth mentioning that Shadeed held a ninety-day hunger strike during his previous abduction on September 25, 2016, protesting being held under Administrative Detention, after he graduated from high school and was preparing to attend a college.

Also, detainee Ahmad Salama Sawarka, from Gaza city, started a hunger strike four days ago, protesting being held without charges, bad conditions and repeated harassment in Nafha prison.

Sawarka was taken prisoner on March 16, 2009, and was sentenced to seven and a half years; he was supposed to be released in September 2016, but Israel kept him detained without charges.

In addition, detainee Ezzeddin â€˜Amarna, 55, from Jenin, in northern West Bank, also declared an open-ended hunger strike, on Monday, protesting an Israeli decision holding him under an Administrative detention order.

He was abducted by the army on September 10, and wasÂ instantly slapped with an Administrative detention order.

It is worth mentioning that, in mid-February of 2006, Amarna was released after spending five years in Israeli prisons.