Toys Seized from Hebron Town

3:46 AM

Israeli forces, on Thursday, seized toys during a raid into Bani Naim, a town to the east of Hebron, in the southern West Bank, said local sources.

Israeli forces raided the town, ransacked toy shops and took bead guns, paintball guns, fireworks, and laser pointers, citing lack of permits as a pretext.

The commander of the military forces, according to WAFA, plastered a statement at the shops’ doors banning the possession of such toys, which he said could be used by “terrorists who threaten the security in this area”.

(photo: Wikipedia)

08/22/17 Children’s Toys Confiscated in Jenin