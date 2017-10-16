Two Detainees Continue Hunger Strike Protesting Their Illegal Administrative Detention

12:08 PM

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported, Thursday, that two detainees, illegally held by Israel under arbitrary detention orders, without charges, are ongoing with hunger strikes their separately started on October 11, and October 18.

The PPS stated that detainee Hasan Shouka, 29, from Bethlehem, started a hunger strike on October 11, and was forced into solitary confinement since then.

Prior to his strike, the detainee was suffering with asthma, and problems in his left eye, and that he is currently only drinking water, without any supplements, or medical checkups.

After he stated the hunger strike, he developed severe migraines, and dryness in both of his eyes.

The PPS added that Shouka was repeatedly abducted and imprisoned by Israel, and spent eight years behind bars, including four years under Administrative detention orders.

He latest abduction, and imprisonment, started on August 28th, 2017, just one month after he was released from prison, and was slapped with a six-month Administrative Detention order.

It is worth mentioning that, in 2016, Shouka held a hunger strike for 36 days, protesting his Administrative Detention.

In addition, detainee Bilal Diab, 32, from Kafr Ra’ey town, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, went on hunger strike starting on October 18th, and stopped drinking water on October 22nd.

Diab is also protesting being held in a civilian prison, surrounded by Israeli inmates who are held on criminal offenses, and continuously shout at him, and insult him.

He is also subject to repeated attacks by Israeli jailors, who are not even allowing him to shower, repeatedly cut water in his cell, and are preventing him from changing his clothes, in addition to confiscating his belongings.

He is also subject to repeated transfers to several cells while c and shackled, and was injured when he fell to the ground during one of these transfers, causing cuts and bruises.

Diab, who stopped taking any vitamins and is refusing medical checkups, developed sharp migraine, pain in his abdomen and back, in addition to extreme fatigue.

He was repeatedly abducted and imprisoned by Israel, and held a hunger strike in 2012, after being held under Administrative Detention for 78 days.

He latest abduction was on July 11, 2017, and has been held under Administrative Detention since then.