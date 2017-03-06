Two Palestinians Injured, One Seriously, In Northern Gaza

1:15 AM

On Friday, Israeli soldiers, stationed across the border fence, east of Jabalia in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, opened fire on Palestinian protesters wounding two, including one who suffered a serious injury.

Medical sources said the soldiers shot one Palestinian with a gas bomb to the dead, leading to a life-threatening injury, while another Palestinian was shot with a live round in his leg. Both Palestinians were moved to Kamal Adwan hospital.

In related news, the soldiers fired several live rounds at a Palestinian ambulance, east of Gaza City.

The Israeli attacks took place as the soldiers opened fire of protesters in Palestinian lands, close to the border fence, in the eastern part of the Gaza Strip.