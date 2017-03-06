UNESCO Adopts Resolution Reaffirming Israel’s Lack of Sovereignty over Jerusalem

5:26 AM

The World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) adopted, on Tuesday, a resolution which confirms Israel’s lack of sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem.

The organization condemned, in a meeting in Krakov, southern Poland, the excavations carried out by the Israeli Antiquities Department, in Jerusalem.

According to Al Ray Palestinian Media Agency, the Arab Group of Arab States submitted the wording of the resolution and, according to Israeli claims, Arabs and Palestinians softened the tone of the resolution with a view to be adopted unanimously, but Israeli pressures thwarted the attempt .

According to the organization, 10 countries voted in favor of the Palestinian resolution: Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Lebanon, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Turkey, Vietnam, Zimbabwe and Cuba.

Eight countries abstained: Angola, Croatia, Finland, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Korea and Tanzania.

Three countries opposed the resolution: the Philippines, Jamaica and Burkina Faso.