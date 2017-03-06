Update: Umm Al-Kheir: Soldier Attacks Elderly Man

August 24, 2017 6:27 AM IMEMC News & Agencies Hebron, Human rights, Israeli attacks, News Report, Refugees/Immigration 0
24 Aug
6:27 AM

08/23/17 | International Solidarity Movement | al-Khalil team

In the demolition threatened village, Umm Al-Kheir, in the south Hebron Hills, aÂ military truck of the occupation forces arrived in the village to check buildings for potential demolitions.Â  Suliman Eid Hathaleen, a 70-year old resident tried to stop them, but was violently forced to move aside by an Israeli soldier.

Suliman was roughly pushed and was thus injured by the soldier. But this is sadly not the first time that the old man was harassed by the occupation forces.

The bruises left on the residents arm, after the Israeli soldier pushed him away violently

An ISM team was at the village to stand in solidarity with the residents of Umm Al-Kheir and filmed the attack .

The resident from Umm Al-Kheir protesting against the demolition threat

Photo credits to theÂ Bedouins of Umm Al-Kheir.

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

« »

IMEMC News & Agencies

Related Articles

Israel Promotes Plans For Three New Colonies In Gush Etzion Bloc

Israeli Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians In Bethlehem, Hebron And Jenin

Israeli Soldiers Prevent Hebron Mayor from Visiting Schools as Settlers Mutter Death Threats

Update: Umm Al-Kheir: Soldier Attacks Elderly Man