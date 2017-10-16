Al-Quds Brigades Declares Five Fighters Dead Under Bombarded Tunnel

The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad has declared the death of five of its fighter under the rubble of the rubble, which was bombarded by Israel last Monday, leading to the death of seven fighters.

Israel is still preventing Palestinian search and rescue teams from entering the area, where the tunnel was bombarded, bringing the number of Palestinians, who were killed in the tunnel incident since last Monday, to twelve.

Al-Quds Brigades said the five fighters are Bader Jamal Mosbeh, Ahmad Hasan Sabakhi, Shadi Sami al-Homri, Mohammad Kheireddin al-Baheesy and â€˜Ala Sami Abu Ghrab.

It added that, after five days since the Israeli bombardment, the fighters remain buried under the rubble, as all efforts to find them have failed, especially since Israel is refusing to allow Palestinian Civil Defense teams to cross the border fence to search for them.

It is worth mentioning that seven fighters, five from Al-Quds Brigades, and two from Al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas, have been killed in the aftermath of the Israeli bombing, when they rushed to rescue the five Palestinians from the boarded tunnel.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli army placed a huge sand hill near the area of the bombarded tunnel.