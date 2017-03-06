Army Abducts A Palestinians Near Bethlehem

8:47 AM

Several Israeli military jeeps invaded, on Sunday at dawn, Doha city, west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, and abducted one Palestinian. The soldiers also invaded Deheishe and al-Azza refugee camps, in Bethlehem.

The soldiers invaded and searched homes in Doha city, before abducting a young man, identified as Ayman Fadel Daghameen, 24. The soldiers also interrogated several Palestinians, while inspecting their ID cards.

In related news, the army invaded Deheishe and al-Azza refugee camps, south and north of Bethlehem, and clashed with many youngsters, who hurled stones on the army jeeps, while the soldiers fired live rounds and rubber-coated steel bullets.

In occupied Jerusalem, the Israeli Authorities decided to install electronic gates and surveillance cameras inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which remains closed for the second consecutive day, following the shooting attack that led to the death of three Palestinians and two soldiers.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, and killed a young Palestinian man, who reportedly tried to open fire on the invading forces.