Army Abducts Five Palestinians, Including Three Children, In Jerusalem

11:25 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, five Palestinians, including three children, from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem.

The soldiers invaded al-‘Isawiya town, in the center of Jerusalem, searched homes and abducted two children, identified as Nader Mazen Moheisin and Zaki Sultan Obeid.

The soldiers also abducted a child from his home in Shu’fat refugee camp, in Jerusalem, and took him to an interrogation facility.

Also, two young men were abducted by the soldiers near the military roadblock close to the main entrance of Shu’fat refugee camp.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Hizma town, northeast of Jerusalem, and searched many homes while interrogating the families.

The soldiers also invaded the al-Matar neighborhood, near Qalandia terminal north of Jerusalem.

The invasion terrified many families who feared that the soldiers were coming to demolish a local mosque and six residential towers, containing more than 140 apartments, as Israel has recently decided to demolish them due to “their proximity” to the Annexation Wall.

The families are still appealing against the Israeli decision to demolish their residencies, and displace them.

It is worth mentioning that thousands of Jerusalemite Palestinians have rented or purchased apartments in areas north of Jerusalem, such as Kafr Aqab, Qalandia, Samiramis and al-Matar, in addition to Shu’fat refugee camp, Ras Khamis, Salam neighborhood, and Ras Shehada, to prevent Israel from revoking their Jerusalem ID cards and residencies.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted twenty-one Palestinians in several parts of the occupied West Bank, after the soldiers invaded and ransacked their homes, in addition to breaking into a jewelry store, causing serious damage, and illegally confiscating its belongings.