Army Abducts Four Palestinians In Jenin, Navy Attacks Fishing Boats In Gaza

10:50 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and Jenin refugee camp, searched homes and abducted four young men, including a former political prisoner. Israeli navy ships opened fire on Palestinian fishing boats in Gaza.

The Jenin office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said the soldiers abducted a former political prisoner, identified as Faraj Omar Sanouri, from his home in the Eastern Neighborhood, in Jenin city.

It added that the soldiers also abducted Fares Sa’id Shalabi, Yazan Mer’ey and Abdul-Rahman Salah Turkman, from Jenin city and Jenin refugee camp.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers conducted, at dawn, extensive invasions and violent searches of homes in al-‘Isawiya town, in occupied East Jerusalem, and abducted 43 Palestinians, including many children.

In addition, the Israeli army said its soldiers arrested fifteen Palestinians in the West Bank, excluding the 43 in Jerusalem, and that they located a pistol, during searches in Hebron, and another weapon in Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli navy ships opened fire on several Palestinian fishing boats, in the Sudaniyya Sea area, northwest of Gaza City, causing damage.

The fishermen sailed back to the shore without being able to fish, to avoid further Israeli attacks.