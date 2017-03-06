Army Abducts Nine Palestinians In Jenin

10:52 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Tuesday morning, several communities in the northern West Bank governorate of Nablus, searched many homes and abducted nine Palestinians.

The soldiers invaded many neighborhoods in Nablus city, before storming and ransacking many homes and abducted six members of al-Fayed and Salama families.

The abducted Palestinians have been identified as Nour Mohammad Salama, Amir Mohammad Salama, Hammouda Freihat, Qais al-Ghoul, Qussai al-‘Arsan and ‘Ala al-Fayed.

It is worth mentioning that Nour and Amir are the brothers of Aws Mohammad Salama, 17, who was killed by Israeli army fire, along with Sa’ed Hasan Salah, 21, after the soldiers invaded Jenin and Jenin refugee camp, on Wednesday July 12th 2017.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded homes in Kufur Ra’ey and Methaloon towns, and abducted two Palestinians; one of them has been identified as Shadi Nasser Sawalha, 23, from Kufur Ra’ey.

In related news, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians, interrogated six others, and confiscated a truck, in the northern West Bank governorates of Nablus.