Army Abducts Nine Palestinians In Jerusalem, Jenin And Hebron

10:04 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Wednesday at dawn, four Palestinians in Abu Dis town, and one in at-Tour, in occupied East Jerusalem, in addition to abducting another Palestinian near Jenin, in the northern part of the West Bank, and three in Hebron, in southern West Bank.

Many army vehicles invaded Abu Dis town, in Jerusalem governorate, and abducted four Palestinians, identified as Anas Abu Hilal, Raed Rabeaâ€™, Mohammad Saleh Mohsin and Hotheifa Bader.

The invasion and abductions led to clashes between the soldiers and many local youngsters, who hurled stones and empty bottles on the military vehicles, while the army fired concussion grenades and gas bombs.

In addition, the soldiers abducted a child, identified as â€˜Ala Abu Jomâ€™a, 15, in at-Tour neighborhood, overlooking Jerusalemâ€™s Old City.

In Jenin, the soldiers abducted Haitham Fayeq Yousef, 22, after stopping him at a roadblock, near Shavei Shomron illegal colony, while he was heading back home in Beâ€™er al-Basha village, south of Jenin.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded the ath-Thaheriyya town, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, broke into and ransacked several homes and abducted three Palestinians, identified as Morad Taiseer Omar, Akram Samara and Nassim Nayef â€˜Awawda.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded the village of Kobar, northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, and demolished a home belonging to the family of a Palestinian who stabbed, last month, three Israelis to death, in their home at a nearby colony. The soldiers also injured 26 Palestinians during ensuing clashes.

On Tuesday, the army demolished a commercial building, and a home, owned by two Palestinians, in occupied East Jerusalem.