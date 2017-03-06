Army Abducts Two Palestinians In Hebron

10:34 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday at dawn, two young Palestinian men in the towns of Beit â€˜Awwa and Beit Ummar, and installed many roadblocks, in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron.

Media sources in Hebron said several army jeeps invaded Beit â€˜Awwa town, southwest of Hebron, searched homes and abducted Raslan Rezeq Masalma.

The soldiers also invaded the ath-Thaher area, south of Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, searched homes, and abducted a former political prisoner, identified as Issa Mohammad Bahar, 20.

Furthermore, the soldiers installed many roadblocks on roads leading to Hebron city, and several surrounding villages and towns, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and investigated the ID cards of the passengers.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded three villages and towns in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, searched many homes and abducted four young men identified as Islam Mohammad Deeriyya, 25, Waleed Mahmoud Sheikh, 27, Mohammad Ribhi al-â€˜Amour, 22, and Omar Hammad Hmeid, 19.

In addition, the soldiers illegally confiscated two tractors and a car in Tubas, in northeastern part of the West Bank.

In related news, several armored military vehicles, including bulldozers, invaded Palestinian farmlands, and uprooted sections close to the border fence, east of Khuzaâ€™a town, east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.