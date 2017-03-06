Army Injures 70 Palestinians In Jerusalem

1:59 AM

Israeli soldiers injured, on Monday evening, at least seventy Palestinians, including the Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative, Dr. Mustafa Barghouthi, after the army assaulted dozens of Palestinians, among them religious leaders, in the Tribes Gate area in Jerusalem, and the al-Ezariyya town, east of the occupied city. The soldiers also abducted two Palestinians.

The soldiers used excessive force against nonviolent protesters, who marched near the Tribes Gate, leading to clashes between many Palestinian young men and the soldiers.

The Red Crescent Society said its medics rushed to the area and provided the needed treatment to fifty Palestinians, and moved 15 of them to al-Makassed hospital.

It added that the 16 Palestinians were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets, nine were injured by fragments of concussion grenades, while 25 others were assaulted by the soldiers, in addition to four of its medics who were injured while providing treatment to the wounded Palestinians.

Among the wounded Palestinians was the Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative, legislator Dr. Mustafa Barghouthi, who was shot with a rubber-coated steel bullet in the head, before he was moved to the al-Makassed hospital.

The attack took place when hundreds of Palestinians, headed by the General Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, and several religious and political leaders, held evening prayers on the main road facing the Tribes Gate, after the soldiers prevented them from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The soldiers fired a barrage of gas bombs, before the assaulting the Palestinians, and abducted at least two of them.

In related news, dozens of soldiers invaded the al-â€˜Ezariyya town, east of Jerusalem, and clashed with many local youngsters, who hurled stones on the military vehicles.

The Red Crescent said its medics provided the needed treatment to four Palestinians who were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets, 15 who suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, and moved one Palestinian to urgent care after he fell while the soldiers were chasing him.