Army Injures Four Palestinians In Kufur Qaddoum

11:57 PM

Israeli soldiers attacked, Friday, the weekly procession in Kufur Qaddoum town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia, and injured four Palestinians.

Morad Eshteiwi, the media coordinator of the Popular Committee in Kufur Qaddoum, said the soldiers fired many gas bombs and concussion grenades, at the Palestinians and internationals who marched in the town.

Many youngsters then hurled stones at the soldiers, who fired more gas bombs, concussion grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets.

He added that the wind also carried the gas into the village, wounding four Palestinians, who suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

Eshteiwi stated that the procession this week also comes to denounce the fatal assault, which was carried out by a group of fanatic Israeli colonists, who attacked many Palestinian farmers near the northern West Bank, on Thursday afternoon, and shot one, identified as Mahmoud Za’al Odeh, 46, with live rounds in the upper party of his body, leaving him dead, and wounding another Palestinian.