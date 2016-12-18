Gaza Fisherman Missing After Israeli Navy Capsized A Palestinian Fishing Boat

11:52 AM

Israeli navy ships attacked, on Thursday morning, several Palestinian fishing boats in the Sudaniyya Sea, northwest of Gaza city, causing one boat to capsize while a fisherman went missing in the aftermath of the assault.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said the fisherman, identified as Mohammad Ahmad al-Hassi, went missing after the navy sank his boat, and that Palestinian search and rescue teams are trying to locate him.

The ministry added that the navy fired live rounds at the boats, then flooded them with high-pressure water cannons.

One of the fishers said several navy ships attacked the Palestinian boats less than four nautical miles from the Gaza shore, causing excessive damage to several boats, including the boat that sank.

The attack is part of repeated Israeli violations against the fishers on Palestinian territorial waters, in the besieged and impoverished coastal region, and have led to many abductions of fishers, and scores of casualties, including several fatalities.