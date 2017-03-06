Israeli Colonists Chase A Child, Hurl Stones At A Home, In Hebron

12:14 AM

A number of extremist Israeli colonists chased, on Friday at night, a Palestinian child, and hurled stones at a home, in Wad al-Hasseen area, close to Keryat Arba’ illegal colony, in Hebron city, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Kayed Da’na said the colonists attacked his nephew, then chased him, before throwing stones at his home, when the child ran into the building to seek shelter.

Da’na added that the colonists have recently escalated their assaults against the Palestinians, their homes and property in the area.

“For more than a month now, every Friday and Saturday seem to witness most of the attacks, against us, our children and our homes,” he stated, “This night, they chased my nephew, and hurled stones at my home… if they managed to capture my nephew, only God knows what they would have done to him…”

Furthermore, resident Aref Jaber from the Salayma nearby neighborhood, said dozens of soldiers invaded the area, stopped and searched many Palestinians, and interrogated several residents while inspecting their ID cards.