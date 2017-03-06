Israeli Colonists Uproot Dozens of Olive Saplings Near Nablus

2:52 AM

A group of fanatic Israeli colonists invaded, Sunday, Palestinian olive orchards belonging to Palestinian farmers from Burin and Huwwara towns, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and uprooted dozens of olive saplings.

Media sources said the Israeli assailants came from Yitzhar colony, built on illegally confiscated Palestinian lands.

They added that the attackers uprooted the olive saplings, and fled the area, heading back to their illegal colony.

In related news, the Israeli police said it apprehended three colonist settlers who assaulted officers, and members of the Border Guard Units, who were part of a force that headed to Yitzhar to demolish an illegal structure.