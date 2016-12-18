Israeli Government to Approve Thousands of Settlement Units in Response to UN Vote

8:25 PM

The Local Planning and Building Committee of the West Jerusalem municipality is expected, next Wednesday, to approve about 5,600 illegal housing units in East Jerusalem settlements, according to Israeli Hayom daily.

The Israeli daily, in its Hebrew bulletin Sunday, said the foreseen decision comes in response to the United Nations Security Councilâ€™s resolution 2334, unanimously approved on Friday, which condemned Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and called for an end to settlement construction.

It said, according to WAFA correspondence, that the decision will approve the construction of 2,600 housing units in East Jerusalem settlement of Gilo, 2,600 others in Givat HaMatos, and 400 units in Ramat Shlomo settlement.

(PNN archive image)

12/24/16Â UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Against Illegal Israeli Settlements?