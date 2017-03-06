Israeli Navy Abducts Two Fishermen In Gaza Waters

10:33 AM

Israeli navy ships attacked, on Monday morning, several fishing boats, in Palestinian territorial waters in the Sudaniyya area, northwest of Gaza city, abducted two fishermen, and confiscated their boat.

One of the fishermen who witnessed the Israeli assault told the WAFA Palestinian News Agency that the navy ships fired many live rounds at the fishing boats, less than four nautical miles from the shore.

He added that the navy then abducted two fishermen, and took them along with their boat to Ashdod Port, near Gaza.

The attack is part of daily Israeli violations against the Palestinians, in different parts of the besieged and impoverished coastal region, leading to numerous casualties, including fatalities, and serious property damage.

On Monday at dawn, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians, from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem, and took them to detention and interrogation centers in the city.

Also at dawn, the soldiers abducted eight Palestinians, five of them in Kobar village, northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, and three from ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqilia, in northern West Bank.