Israeli Navy Abducts Two Fishermen In Northern Gaza

9:55 AM

Israeli navy ships attacked, on Friday at dawn, several Palestinian fishing boats in Gaza territorial waters, abducted two fishermen, and confiscated their boat.

Eyewitnesses said the navy fired dozens of live rounds the fishing boats, confiscated a small boat, and abducted two fishermen, identified as Saddam Abdul-Bari Sultan, 22, and his brother Odai, 25.

The navy cuffed the two fishers, and took them, along with the small boat, to an unknown destination.