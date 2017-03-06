Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian In Hebron

10:39 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded and searched, Sunday, many homes in Hebron city, in addition to Doura, Safa and Beit Ummar towns, before abducting one Palestinian, and confiscated the car of another Palestinian, in addition to holding an ambulance transporting a child to a local hospital.

Several Israeli army jeeps invaded Nammoura neighborhood, in Hebron city, before the soldiers searched homes, abducted Mohammad Bahaâ€™ Khalil Gheith, 25, and took him to an unknown destination.

The soldiers also invaded and ransacked several homes in Doura and Safa town, near Hebron, and interrogating many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Doura town, north of Hebron, before breaking into the home of Arafat Zaâ€™aqeeq, and several nearby homes in â€˜Aseeda area, and illegally confiscated his car.

It is worth mentioning that Arafat is the father of Omar Zaâ€™aqeeq, 19, who was killed by Israeli army fire on November 27, 2015.

The soldiers also stopped a Palestinian ambulance transporting a child to a hospital in Hebron, and refused to allow it to leave the town until they searched it.

In related news, several Israeli military jeeps invaded Doha city, west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, and abducted one Palestinian. The soldiers also invaded Deheishe and al-Azza refugee camps, in Bethlehem.

In occupied Jerusalem, the Israeli Authorities decided to install electronic gates and surveillance cameras inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which remains closed for the second consecutive day, following the shooting attack that led to the death of three Palestinians and two soldiers.

Furthermore, Israeli soldiers invaded the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, and killed a young Palestinian, who reportedly tried to open fire on the invading forces.