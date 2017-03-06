Israeli Soldiers Abduct A Palestinian In Hebron

Undercover Israeli soldiers abducted, on Sunday evening, a young Palestinian man from Yatta town, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, after firing live rounds at his car.

Rateb Jabour, the media coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Wall and Colonies in Hebron, said undercover Israeli soldiers abducted Sami Hafeth al-Hreini, 22, in Khallet al-Mayya area, close to settlement road #60, in Yatta.

He added that the soldiers also opened fire at a Palestinian car in the same area, and initiated extensive searches. It remained unknown why the soldiers opened fire at the car.