Israeli Soldiers Abduct Eleven Palestinians In The West Bank

5:15 PM

The Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and at dawn Tuesday, eleven Palestinians from their homes in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Ramallah office of the PPS said the soldiers stormed and searched many homes in the district, and abducted five Palestinians, identified as Mohammad Barakat, Adham Amira, Jad Rajha, Tareq Rajab Nimir, 19, and Tharaâ€™ Ali Barghouthi, 19.

The soldiers also invaded Qabatia town, south of Jenin, and abducted Ahmad Kamil, Anas Kamil, Walid Kamil, and Khaled Saho, after invading their homes and searching them.

In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers also searched homes and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Yousef Mohammad al-Allami and Mohammad Abu Turki.

All of the abducted Palestinians were taken to several detention and interrogation centers, in military bases, in the West Bank. Â Â

In related news, several army vehicles invaded Wadi al-Nees village, south of Bethlehem, and photographed a few under-construction Palestinian homes that are facing demolition by the military.

Owners of four of the homes have been identified as Anwar Saqer Abu Hammad, Mohammad Mahmoud Abu Hammad, Amran Abu Hammad and Hasan Yousef.