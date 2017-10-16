Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, at least forty-three Palestinians, more than half of them are children, after the army invaded dozens of homes in the al-‘Isawiya town, in occupied East Jerusalem, and violently searched them, while a military helicopter flew overhead.
Raed Abu Mayyala, a member of the Follow-Up Committee in al-‘Isawiya, said dozens of soldiers and undercover officers, invaded the town from several directions, before storming into dozens of homes and ransacking them, causing excessive damage.
He added that the soldiers caused many residents, especially children, anxiety attacks due to the violent invasions and searches of homes.
Lawyer Mohammad Mahmoud said the soldiers moved the detained Palestinians to several detention and interrogation centers, including al-Maskobiyya in West Jerusalem, a police station in Salaheddin Street, Al-Qashla in the Old City, and Abu Ghneim illegal colony, south of Jerusalem.
The abducted Palestinians have been identified as:
It is worth mentioning that the soldiers also invaded and searched many homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, and abducted at least fifteen Palestinians.