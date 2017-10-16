Updated: Israeli Soldiers Abduct 43 Palestinians In Jerusalem

10:11 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, at least forty-three Palestinians, more than half of them are children, after the army invaded dozens of homes in the al-‘Isawiya town, in occupied East Jerusalem, and violently searched them, while a military helicopter flew overhead.

Raed Abu Mayyala, a member of the Follow-Up Committee in al-‘Isawiya, said dozens of soldiers and undercover officers, invaded the town from several directions, before storming into dozens of homes and ransacking them, causing excessive damage.

He added that the soldiers caused many residents, especially children, anxiety attacks due to the violent invasions and searches of homes.

Lawyer Mohammad Mahmoud said the soldiers moved the detained Palestinians to several detention and interrogation centers, including al-Maskobiyya in West Jerusalem, a police station in Salaheddin Street, Al-Qashla in the Old City, and Abu Ghneim illegal colony, south of Jerusalem.

The abducted Palestinians have been identified as:

Ahmad Abdul-Salam Abu Roumi, 18. Waseem Eyad Dari, 15. Yousef Issa ِِِِAli Aisha, 17. Ali Mousa Aisha. Abboud Mousa Aisha. Ahmad Abdul-Raouf Mahmoud, 15. Mohammad Abdul-Raouf Mahmoud. Mohammad Tawfiq Abu al-Hummus, 16. Amir Othman Darwish, 15. Adam Kayed Mahmoud, 17. Qussai Ahmad Dari, 17. Majd Marwan Dari 15. Mahmoud Bassel Mahmoud, 17. Yazan Zakariya Harbawi, 17. Fadi Ra’fat Isawi, 16. Mohammad Ibrahim Mustafa, 14. Adam Khaled Abu Shammala, 17. Ayyub Ali Abu al-Hummus, 16. Saleh Bader Abu ‘Assab, 17. Odai Ali Dirbas, 17. Khaled Mohammad Mustafa, 15. Mohammad Zakariya Oleyyan, 17. Husam Sameeh Oleyyan, 17. Waleed Tawfiq Abu al-Hummus. Mohammad Tawfiq Abu al-Hummus. ‘Ala Ahmad Dari. Abdul-Rauf Mustafa. Mohammad Ramadan Masri. Mohammad Hussein Obeid. Ahmad Samir Obeid. Yousef Tareq Darwish. Mansour Mahmoud. Emad Mohammad Abu Ryala. Marwan Taha Abu Ryala. Mohammad Atiya. Firas Mahmoud. Adham Sabta. Mohammad Awni. Yazan Na’aji. Mahmoud Sa’adi. Qussai Abu Khanjar. Ala Abu Khanjar. Ayyoub Ali Abu al-Hummus.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers also invaded and searched many homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, and abducted at least fifteen Palestinians.