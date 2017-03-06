Army Abducts Sixteen Palestinians In The West Bank

Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and earlier Monday, at least fourteen Palestinians from their homes, in various parts of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported.

In Ramallah governorate, in central West Bank, the soldiers invaded and searched many homes, and abducted five Palestinians, identified as â€™Akef Hussein Abu Alia from al-Mogheer town, Shadi Mousa Jomâ€™a from Ein Yabroud, in addition to Waseem Asfour, Thaâ€™er Qaher Kabaha and Suleiman Asfour, from Sinjel town.

In occupied East Jerusalem, the soldiers stormed and searched homes in Silwan town, and abducted Wael â€˜Oleyyan, 18, Mohammad Abu Sbeih, 19, and Mohammad Abu Khalaf, 18.

In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted Nader Hamed Natsha, 31, Mosâ€™ab Abdul-Hadi Jaâ€™bari, 34, and Khaled Hatem Abu Sneina, 19, from their homes in different parts of the governorate.

In addition, the Jenin office of the PPS, in northern West Bank, has reported that the soldiers abducted a blind man identified as Sheikh Ezzeddin Amarna, and Ghaleb Mohammad Atatra, from Yaâ€™bad town.

The soldiers also invaded and searched homes in Nablus, in northern West Bank, and abducted Mohammad Ghassan Hann, 19, Bashar Samer Dweikat, 19.

In Tulkarem, also in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted a former political prisoner, identified as â€˜Ala Adeeb Shreiteh.