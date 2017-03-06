Israeli Soldiers Abduct Three Palestinians In Hebron

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Wednesday at dawn, several Palestinian communities in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, searched homes and abducted three Palestinians in Hebron city and Beit Ummar town, in addition to installing roadblocks near various surrounding towns.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) said the soldiers broke into and searched a few homes in the city, interrogated many Palestinians, and abducted two young men, identified as Salim Rajabi and Mohammad Rajabi.

The soldiers also invaded the family home of Raâ€™fat Harbawi, 29, who was killed by the army on Tuesday afternoon, and ransacked the property. The invasion into the home was one of many similar attacks in less than 24 hours.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, searched homes, and abducted Karim Ibrahim Abu Mariya, 17. The army also searched the home of Daoud Mahmoud Abu Dayya, in Safa area, and ransacked it.

In related news, the soldiers installed roadblocks on main roads leading to many nearby villages and towns, stopped and searched dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Also at dawn, the soldiers invaded the villages of Deir Ghassana and Nabi Saleh, northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, attacked several Palestinians in their homes, before abducting three young men and wounding a family.