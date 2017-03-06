Israeli Soldiers And Navy Open Fire On Gaza Farmers And Fishermen In Gaza

11:22 AM

Israeli soldiers and navy opened fire, on Wednesday morning, targeting a few fishing boats in Palestinian territorial waters, and against farmers, in the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers, stationed on military towers, across the border fence east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, fired many live rounds at the farmers, in their own lands close to the border fence.

The attack did not lead to any injuries, but forced the Palestinians out of their lands, in fear of further military violence.

Furthermore, Israeli navy ships fired many live rounds at fishing boats, in Palestinian waters, in the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, forcing the fishermen back to shore.

The attacks are part of constant violations carried out by the army and the navy against the Palestinians in the improvised Gaza Strip.