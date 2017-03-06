Israeli Soldiers Demolish A Building In Jerusalem

15 Aug
9:19 AM

Israeli soldiers and personnel of the City Council of occupied East Jerusalem, invaded on Tuesday morning, the town of a-â€˜Eesawiyya, in occupied East Jerusalem, and demolish a two-story building, used for residence and commercial purposes.

The WAFA Palestinian New Agency quoted Raed Abu Mayyala of Jerusalemâ€™s Follow-Up Committee, stating that the building was modified ten years ago on the original structure, and included apartments and stores.

Abu Mayyala that dozens of soldiers and police officers, accompanied the City Council bulldozers, invaded the area, and surrounded the building before demolishing it.

The soldiers also instated a strict siege on the entire area, especially around the demolished building.

