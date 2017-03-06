Israeli Soldiers Injure 12 Palestinians Near Nablus

11:41 PM

Palestinian medical sources have reported, Friday, that Israeli soldiers shot and injured, one Palestinian with a live round in his jaw, and eleven others with rubber-coated steel bullets, after the army assaulted nonviolent protesters, marching near Huwwara military roadblock, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The procession came in solidarity with the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied Jerusalem, and the Palestinian worshipers, facing constant and escalating Israeli violations.

Ahmad Jibreel, the head of the Emergency Unit at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, told WAFA Palestinian News Agency that the soldiers shot a young man with a live round in the jaw, causing moderate wounds.

Eleven Palestinians, including WAFA cameraman Ayman Noubani, were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets, and many others suffered the effects of teargas inhalation.