Israeli Soldiers Injure Two Palestinians, One Seriously, In Northern Gaza

11:26 PM

Israeli soldiers shot and injured, Monday, two young Palestinian men, including one who suffered a serious injury, during clashes that erupted east of Jabalia town, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Media sources in Gaza said the soldiers, stationed on military towers across the border fence, east of Jabalia town, fired many live rounds and gas bombs at young Palestinian men for â€œapproaching the border fence.

The incident led to clashes between the soldiers and the local youngsters, before the army fired more gas bombs and concussion grenades.

Medical sources said one Palestinian suffered a serious injury after being shot with a gas bomb directly in the head, and was moved to the Indonesian hospital, in nearby Beit Lahia town, and another young man was shot in his leg, suffering a moderate injury.