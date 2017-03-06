Israeli Soldiers Open Fire At Farmers, Abduct A Patient, in The Gaza Strip

3:16 AM

Israeli soldiers fired many rounds of live ammunition at Palestinian farmers in their lands, in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the besieged Gaza Strip, and abducted a patient at Beit Hanoun (Erez) border terminal.

The soldiers, stationed on military towers across the border fence in southern Gaza, fired many live rounds at Palestinian farmers, forcing them out of their lands.

Media sources in Khan Younis said the farmers fled their lands in fear of further Israeli escalation.

In related news, the soldiers abducted a patient, identified as Fadel Abu Hasseera, 27, as he was trying to cross Erez terminal, in northern Gaza, for medical treatment.

The Palestinian received a permit from the Israeli authorities, but the soldiers abducted him after her arrived at Erez on his way to a hospital.