Jericho School Served with Demolition Notice

6:43 AM

Israeli forces have issued a new demolition notice to Mahmood Al-Jarmi, the head teacher of a Bedouin school near the city of Jericho, north of the West Bank, which is attended by children from various Bedouin communities located in Area C.

The Israeli army has previously threatened to demolish the school under the pretext that it does not have a permit.

According to the PNN, Al-Jarmi has appealed to governmental, international and civil institutions and the local community to stand by them in the face of Israeli aggression. He has also called on the media to expose Israeli brutality.

Al-Jarmi stressed that the parents and the faculty are standing strong in the face of Israeli occupation.