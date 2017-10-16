Jerusalem: Jabal Mukaber is the Only Place Palestinians Can Build

8:09 AM

Expert on settlement affairs, Jamal Juma, commenting on the Israeli occupationâ€™s intent to approve a plan for the establishment of 176 new settlement units in Jabal Mukaber in Jerusalem, said that this the only area where Palestinians can build.

Juma told the official Voice of Palestine radio, on Monday, that the occupationâ€™s plan in Jabal Mukaber is to establish 550 new settlement units.

According to the PNN, work on 132 settlement units has commenced set up in addition to the new units which are to be approved, all under the framework expanding settlement plans which do not only include settlement units, but also building parks and a hotel that is the largest in Jerusalem on the top of JabalÂ Mukaber.

