Kushner: No Solution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

1:05 AM

Senior advisorĀ to PresidentĀ Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Ā has expressed frustration regarding the “peace process” between the Palestinian Authority and Israel.

Speaking to a group of congressional interns, in what was supposed to be an off-the-record meeting, Kushner said that, after researching the conflictā€™s history and speaking with ā€œa lot of people,ā€ heā€™d learned that ā€œthis is a very emotionally charged situation.ā€

Al Ray reports that, according to Khaled Elgindy, an analyst in theĀ Center for Middle East PolicyĀ at the Brookings Institution, Kushner doesnā€™t need to be a veteran diplomat or an experienced negotiator ā€” but he must ā€œunderstand the nuances of this conflict.ā€

ā€œThe problem you have is that thereā€™s a very steep learning curve,ā€ said Elgindy. ā€œBut, Iā€™m not sure, based on what I read, that Kushner has caught up to that learning curve.ā€

As Kushner revealed at the end of Wiredā€™s audio clip, despite all his bravado, he doesnā€™t seem to actually have any new ideas ā€” or any ideas at all, really ā€” for how to move negotiations between the Israelis and Palestinians forward. Asked by someone during the off-the-record interview session how the Trump administrationā€™s approach to peace is unique, he simply responded, ā€œI donā€™t know.ā€

Kushner is a strong supporter of Israel, a friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and has attended family visits.

When Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Kushner in June, a Palestinian official said that Trump’s brother-in-law appeared to be Netanyahu’s adviser and not a neutral party.