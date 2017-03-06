Many Palestinians Suffer The Effects Of Teargas Inhalation Naer Bethlehem

12:53 AM

Israeli soldiers injured, on Sunday at night, many Palestinians, who suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, after several army jeeps invaded the al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, and clashes with local youths.

Ahmad Salah, the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Israeli Annexation Wall and Colonies in al-Khader, said the Palestinians were holding a nonviolent procession in the town, denouncing the Israeli assaults and escalation, in occupied Jerusalem, especially against Al-Aqsa mosque.

He added that the soldiers invaded the town, and immediately started firing rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs at the protesters, leading to clashes, and causing many Palestinians to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

During the clashes, some protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at the military jeeps, burning one. The army reported no injuries among the soldiers.

In addition, Israeli soldiers and police officers assaulted dozens of Palestinians who gathered for evening prayers near the Gate of the Tribes, in occupied East Jerusalem, wounding 21 of them, after preventing them from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Also on Sunday, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians from East Jerusalem, after stopping and searching their car, and locating what the army described as “dangerous fireworks.”

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, clashed with local youths, and caused many Palestinians to suffer the severe effects of teargas inhalation.

On Sunday evening, the soldiers shot two Palestinians with live fire, during clashes near the Annexation Wall in Jayyous town, east of Qalqilia, and at the al-Hamra roadblock, in the West Bank’s Northern plains, and injured seventeen others with rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs.