Norman Finkelstein (pt2): Why American Jews Embraced Israel After the June 1967 War In the second part of this three-part interview special, author and scholar Norman Finkelstein analyzes the material, emotional and psychological […]

Sahar Francis: Palestinian Prisoner Hunger Strike Suspended After 40 Days, but Could Resume Sahar Francis of the Addameer Prisoner Support Association talks about what the Palestinian detainees’ hunger strike achieved, and explains why […]