Netanyahu Seeks to Amend Israeli Basic Law

5:30 AM

Israeli Channel 2 has revealed that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to make an amendment on an article of the Israeli Basic Law, so that he can make the decision of war alone, without reference to the government or even the Cabinet.

Channel 2 reported, according to the Al Ray Palestinian Media Agency, that Netanyahu is seeking to amend article 40 of the Israeli Basic Law, which addresses the necessity of polling the majority of the governmentâ€™s members before taking the decision of military operation or war, noting that Netanyahu intends to present the amendment for the Knesset to vote on.