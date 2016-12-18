Palestine Today 01 18 2017

One Palestinian, Israeli Officer, Killed In Um al-Hiran

1:25 PM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers and officers, accompanied by several armored vehicles and bulldozers, invaded Umm al-Hiran village, in the Negev, and started demolishing homes and structures, before the police killed one Palestinian allegedly after ramming his car into officers, killing one. Many were injured, including an Arab Member of Knesset.

The Israeli Police said the officer has been identified as Erez Levy, 37, and that he was reportedly struck by a car, driven by Yacoub Mousa Abu al-Qee’an, 47, before the soldiers shot the man and killed him.

Locals at the scene denied the Israeli allegation, and said Abu al-Qee’an, a known mathematics teacher, did not intentionally struck the officer with his car, and that he just lost control of his vehicle after the police fired at it.

The incident took place following clashes in the village, after the soldiers and officers started demolishing homes and structures, under the allegation of being built without permits.

The army and police used excessive force against the Palestinians, wounding many, including a Arab Member of Knesset Ayman Odeh of Hadash Party, and the head of the Knesset’s Joint List.

Israel daily Haaretz quoted an eyewitness, identified as Michal Ramati, who reported hearing many gunshots, before seeing a white car driving away from the scene, and the driver seemed to have lost control over his vehicle, eventually rolling down a hill, hitting two officers who were walking up the hill, and coming to a halt after crashing into another car.

The events led to clashes between the soldiers and locals in the village, and the army used what it calls “riot control measures,” wounding several Palestinians, including MK Odeh, who was shot with rubber-coated steel bullets in his head and back, and was moved to Soroka medical center. According to the Police, one officer was also injured in his leg during the ensuing clashes.

Haaretz added that the Israeli government “recently vowed to crack down on illegal Arab construction following criticism from West Bank settlers,” after an Israeli court ordered the evacuation and removal of the illegal colonialist outpost of “Amona,” built on Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank.

MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) said that the events at Umm al-Hiran “proved again that the State of Israel and its police treats the Arab citizens as enemies.

Umm al-Hiran has been subject to repeated violations and invasions, including destruction of property, especially after the Israeli government decided, on November of 2013, to build a Jewish settlement on lands belonging to the villagers.

The residents of Umm al-Hiran filed appeals with Israeli courts, including the Supreme Court, in an attempt to prevent the destruction of their village, but all appeals were denied.

Many Palestinian communities in the area are subject to frequent demolitions and invasions, under the allegation of being illegally built, although many have been there before the establishment of Israel in historic Palestine in 1948.

Just a week ago, the army and Police demolished eleven homes in Kalansawa village, leading to a general strike, as the residents continue to face various obstacles and bureaucratic barriers that prevent them from acquiring construction permits.

Um al-Hiran , which consists of only eleven homes, and was demolished more than 104 times , is one of 51 unrecognized villages in the Negev , facing constant demolitions and violations. The villages are deprived of basic services like housing, water, electricity, education and health care.