Palestine Today 07 06 2017

Palestinian Killed After Being Hit By A Settler’s Car

11:52 AM

Palestinian medical sources have reported, Friday, that a man from the al-Khader town, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, was killed after being struck by an Israeli car at bypass road #60, west of Bethlehem.

Initial reports indicate that the Palestinian, identified as Omar Ahmad Issa, 37, was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by the Israeli car in what appears to be a traffic accident.

The Palestinian sells coffee at an intersection near where he was struck and killed.

Israeli medics were called upon the scene as the road is under full Israeli security and military control, and took him to an Israeli hospital.

Sources at the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) said that the Israeli side is demanding an autopsy, but the family is rejecting these demands.

Ahmad Salah, the coordinator of the Popular Committee against the Israeli Annexation Wall and Colonies in al-Khader, said it remains unknown whether the incident was a deliberate attack or merely a traffic accident.

Many Palestinians have been shot to death, especially since October of last year, under the pretexts of carrying out “deliberate ramming attacks,” after their cars crashed into Israeli vehicles, including army and police jeeps.