PPS: “Army Abducts Nineteen Palestinians In the West Bank”

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted, at dawn Wednesday, nineteen Palestinians, including a legislator, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, during extensive invasions and violent searches of homes.

The Nablus office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said several army vehicles invaded ‘Aseera ash-Shemaliyya town, northwest of the city, searched and ransacked homes and abducted five Palestinians, including a legislator.

The PPS identified the abducted Palestinians as legislator Hosni al-Burini, in addition to Monadel Thieb Sa’ada, Adham Shouli, Eyad Shouli and Dirar Hamadna.

It added that the soldiers also invaded Tallouza town, and abducted Mohammad Zohdi Darawsha, 39, and Riyad Yousef Salahat.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded many homes in Ramallah governorate, in central West Bank, and abducted four Palestinians, identified as Yazeed Rajeh Rimawi, 36, Saleh Anwar Hamad, Abdul-Rahman Azzam and Ghassan Karaja.

The soldiers also abducted four Palestinians, including one who was shot and injured by army fire prior to his arrest, in al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem.

They have been identified as Malek Nuwwara, Bakr Nuwwara, Mos’ab Mohammad al-‘Amour, 17, and the wounded Palestinian, Dia’ Khader Salah.

In occupied Jerusalem, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians, identified as Bassel ad-Dibs and Yazan Arar.

In Salfit, in the northeastern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted Anas Wasef az-Zeer.

In Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, the soldiers abducted one Palestinian, identified as Ghaleb Badawi Natsha, 26.

It is worth mentioning that the soldiers also abducted two Palestinians, from their lands, in Rafah, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.