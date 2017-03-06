PPS: “Israeli Army Abducts 24 Palestinians in The West Bank”

12:18 PM

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers abducted on Tuesday at least 24 Palestinians, in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

The PPS said the soldiers invaded homes in the northern West Bank governorate of Qalqilia, and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Qussai Waleed Radwan and Abdullah Rasheed Omar.

The soldiers also invaded homes in the northern West Bank governorate of Jenin, and abducted two Palestinians, identified as Mohammad Yousef Manasra and Mohammad Salem Mahajna.

In addition, the soldiers abducted Montaser Mohammad Abu Zeid, 18, from Ein al-Sultan refugee camp, in Jericho, in addition to Aseed Abed Samara, 17, from Salfit, and Khaled Omar Marar from Beit Doqqo, northwest of Jerusalem.

In addition, the Hebron office of the PPS, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank, has reported that the soldiers have abducted three Palestinians in the governorate, and installed many roadblocks.

Earlier on Tuesday at dawn, the soldiers invaded northern West Bank city of Nablus, shot and inured two Palestinians, and abducted two others, in addition to abducting one Palestinian In Jenin.

In Ramallah, the soldiers invaded Ni’lin town, west of the city, and abducted Mo’tasem Bilal Khawaja.

Also in Ramallah, the soldiers also abducted three Palestinians in Kobar village, and a senior nonviolent activist in Bil’in village.

In Bethlehem, the soldiers abducted six Palestinians, including five teenagers, and summoned one, after invading their homes and ransacking them, in different parts of the governorate.