PPS: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct Eighteen Palestinians In The West Bank”

11:02 AM

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers have abducted, earlier Monday, eighteen Palestinians from their homes, in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

The PPS said the soldiers abducted seven Palestinians, identified as Luay Shakhsheer, Mohammad Edkeidik, Mohammad Abu Naab, Mustafa Kashour, We’am Jaradat and Abdullah Abu al-Hawa, in various parts of occupied Jerusalem.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded Kobar village, northwest of Ramallah, and abducted five Palestinians, identified as Ahmad Hasan Yousef, 35, Bassel Fahed Abu al-Hajj, 32, Mahmoud Sabah, 43, Jadallah Mohammad Abu a-Hajj, 47, and Ibrahim Adnan Barham, 26.

In the northern West Bank governorate of Tulkarem, the soldiers invaded many homes in the Tulkarem city and nearby communities, and abducted six Palestinians, identified as Mohammad Kheirallah, Yosri Talal Rashed, Fathi Khalil Rashed, al-Montaserbillah Ahmad Hasheem, Mohammad Kheirallah, and Yosri Fathi.

On Monday morning, the soldiers invaded the village of al-Za’im, in East Jerusalem, and demolished a residential building.

Furthermore, Israeli navy ships attacked several fishing boats, in Palestinian territorial waters in the Sudaniyya area, northwest of Gaza city, abducted two fishermen, and confiscated their boat.